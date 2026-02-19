/Does the US deployed its largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to protect Israel from Iran?

The US has deployed the 100,000-tonne USS Gerald R. Ford to the Middle East to join the USS Abraham Lincoln. This massive dual-carrier force aims to protect Israel and pressure Iran in nuclear talks, backing Trump's severe military warnings.
The United States has ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford to redeploy from the Caribbean Sea directly to the Middle East. According to the US Department of Defense, the world's largest aircraft carrier will join the USS Abraham Lincoln to form a formidable dual-carrier strike group.
This military buildup is currently a strategic deterrence measure rather than a declared combat mission. Defence analysts confirm that parking two nuclear-powered carriers near the Persian Gulf provides Washington with over 150 combat jets to maintain total air superiority.
The primary objective of this naval expansion is to exert immense pressure on Tehran during indirect nuclear negotiations in Oman. US State Department sources suggest this overwhelming show of force is designed to coerce Iran into swiftly agreeing to strict nuclear limits.
The dual-carrier deployment serves as a massive shield to reassure regional allies, particularly Israel, against any Iranian military aggression. During Washington meetings, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the US to demand an end to Tehran's support for Hamas and Hezbollah.
President Donald Trump framed the carrier deployment as a necessary step to back diplomacy with immediate military readiness. Speaking to the press, he explicitly warned Iran that failing to reach a new nuclear agreement within a month would result in "very traumatic" consequences.
To underscore his stern warning, Trump publicly reminded Tehran of "Operation Midnight Hammer", the June 2025 US military strikes. US officials noted that those precision strikes on the Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities proved America's willingness to use devastating kinetic force.
While Washington maintains that securing a peaceful diplomatic resolution remains its absolute priority, the fleet is combat-ready. By stationing the USS Gerald R. Ford offshore, the US ensures that heavy military options are immediately available if the current talks collapse.