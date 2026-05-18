/Does skipping regular car services slowly destroy your fuel economy?

Neglecting regular vehicle maintenance increases mechanical friction and reduces combustion efficiency. This leads to severe fuel loss, turning minor skipped services into massive petrol costs.
Worn or misfiring spark plugs fail to ignite the air-fuel mixture properly, leading to significant engine inefficiency. This single neglected component can decrease your overall fuel economy by up to 30 per cent. Replacing them restores optimal combustion.
Skipping regular tyre maintenance, including pressure checks and rotation, increases rolling resistance on the tarmac. Under-inflated tyres can lower your fuel efficiency by about 3 per cent. Keeping them correctly inflated ensures smoother movement and saves fuel.
A faulty oxygen sensor sends incorrect data to the engine control unit, resulting in a fuel-heavy mixture. Driving with a broken sensor can plummet your mileage by as much as 40 per cent. Regular diagnostics catch this issue early.
Old, degraded engine oil loses its lubricating properties and increases internal engine friction. Continuing to drive without changing the oil makes the motor work harder, resulting in a 2 per cent drop in fuel economy. Fresh oil maintains smooth mechanical operation.
Avoiding routine wheel alignment checks causes your tyres to drag rather than roll freely. This misalignment creates severe resistance on the road, slashing fuel efficiency by roughly 10 per cent. Proper tracking keeps the vehicle moving efficiently.
While modern engines adjust the fuel mix for dirty air filters, a clogged filter starves the engine of air. This drops acceleration power by 11 per cent, forcing drivers to press the throttle harder. The resulting heavy-footed driving burns excess petrol.
Overall mechanical neglect leads to unburnt fuel, excess friction, and sluggish vehicle performance. A typical commuter driving a moderately inefficient car can easily waste over Rs 15,000 at the petrol pump annually. Routine servicing pays for itself in fuel savings