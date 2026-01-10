LOGIN
Does it allow the US military to control Greenland? Understanding the 1951 treaty

Published: Jan 10, 2026, 22:52 IST | Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 22:52 IST

The 1951 Defence of Greenland Treaty is a binding agreement between Denmark and the United States. The 1951 Treaty grants the US broad military rights in Greenland, including rent-free bases like Pituffik. It allows unrestricted movement for defence purposes and remains active today.

Signed over 70 years ago Replacing the 1941 pact
Signed over 70 years ago Replacing the 1941 pact

The 1951 Defence of Greenland Treaty replaced a temporary wartime agreement, permanently authorising US and NATO defence operations. It remains the legal backbone for American military presence, ensuring long-term access to the Arctic.

Operating 'Defence Areas' Article II grants wide access
Operating 'Defence Areas' Article II grants wide access

Under Article II, the US has the right to establish and operate "defence areas" free from rent or taxation. This allows Washington to build and maintain military infrastructure without direct interference from Danish authorities.

Home to Pituffik Base
Home to Pituffik Base

The northernmost US outpost The treaty authorised the construction of Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base), located 1,200 km north of the Arctic Circle. It houses critical missile warning radars that monitor space for ballistic threats targeting North America.

Free movement of forces Unrestricted entry rights
Free movement of forces Unrestricted entry rights

The agreement permits US ships, aircraft, and military vehicles to move freely across Greenland’s territory and territorial waters. This unrestricted access is vital for rapid logistics and moving troops between North America and Europe.

No rent for land use Zero cost for vast territory
No rent for land use Zero cost for vast territory

The United States government does not pay any rent to Denmark or Greenland for the land used by its military bases. The treaty frames this arrangement as a mutual contribution to the collective security of the NATO alliance.

The nuclear loophole Secret letter in 1957
The nuclear loophole Secret letter in 1957

While the treaty did not explicitly mention nuclear weapons, a secret 1957 letter from Danish PM H.C. Hansen implicitly allowed them. This created controversy, particularly after a B-52 bomber carrying nuclear payloads crashed near Thule in 1968.

NATO
NATO

The treaty has no fixed expiration date and is extremely difficult to terminate unilaterally. It remains in force for the duration of the North Atlantic Treaty, effectively granting the US strategic control over Greenland for as long as NATO exists.

