The 1951 Defence of Greenland Treaty is a binding agreement between Denmark and the United States. The 1951 Treaty grants the US broad military rights in Greenland, including rent-free bases like Pituffik. It allows unrestricted movement for defence purposes and remains active today.
The 1951 Defence of Greenland Treaty replaced a temporary wartime agreement, permanently authorising US and NATO defence operations. It remains the legal backbone for American military presence, ensuring long-term access to the Arctic.
Under Article II, the US has the right to establish and operate "defence areas" free from rent or taxation. This allows Washington to build and maintain military infrastructure without direct interference from Danish authorities.
The northernmost US outpost The treaty authorised the construction of Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base), located 1,200 km north of the Arctic Circle. It houses critical missile warning radars that monitor space for ballistic threats targeting North America.
The agreement permits US ships, aircraft, and military vehicles to move freely across Greenland’s territory and territorial waters. This unrestricted access is vital for rapid logistics and moving troops between North America and Europe.
The United States government does not pay any rent to Denmark or Greenland for the land used by its military bases. The treaty frames this arrangement as a mutual contribution to the collective security of the NATO alliance.
While the treaty did not explicitly mention nuclear weapons, a secret 1957 letter from Danish PM H.C. Hansen implicitly allowed them. This created controversy, particularly after a B-52 bomber carrying nuclear payloads crashed near Thule in 1968.
The treaty has no fixed expiration date and is extremely difficult to terminate unilaterally. It remains in force for the duration of the North Atlantic Treaty, effectively granting the US strategic control over Greenland for as long as NATO exists.