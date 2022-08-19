'Dobaara' to 'She-Hulk': What to watch this weekend on OTT/Theatre

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's mysterious thriller 'Dobaaraa' will surely give a spine-chilling experience. The film released on theatres this week with great reviews from the critics.
The film is directed by Kashyap and also stars Pavail Gulati in pivotal role.
(Photograph:Twitter)
She Hulk Attorney at Law
Marvel's most anticipated show 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' is here and it's all about Tatiana Maslany's powers and how she's adjusting to her new superhero life.
The first episode of nine part series has been released on Disney+ Hotstar.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Next 365 Days
Netflix erotic drama '365 Days' third part 'The Next 365 Day' is here and it should be on your binge list too. This time the show has more major plot twists.
The movie is streaming on Netflix.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Shabaash Mithu
For those who missed Taapsee Pannu's movie 'Shabaash Mithu' in theatres, can watch the film now on Netflix. The movie tells the inspiring story of Indian Women's Cricket team captain Mithali Raj's life.
WION's film critic Shomini Sen writes in her review, ''I found a major 'Chak De! India' hangover throughout the film. The film remains perhaps one of the best sports films in India and certain scenes in 'Shabaash Mithu' seem to be heavily inspired by Shimit Amin's film, especially the locker room scene where Taapsee delivers a pep talk to her teammates. The scene is supposed to give goosebumps to the audience or make them emotional, but due to lacklustre writing, falls flat.''
(Photograph:Instagram)
Koffee With Karan
This week we had Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Mahotra on 'Koffee With Karan'. For those, who are searching for a light and funny watches, this episode is for you.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Shamshera
Ranbir Kapoor made his comeback to the big screen with 'Shamshera'. The movie is high on action, drama, love and fights.
A month after its release, the movie is now available to watch on Amazon Prime video.