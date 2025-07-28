/Do you know which was India’s first fighter jet and its role in the 1965 war?

Though the Vampire entered service too late to participate in the 1947–48 Kashmir conflict, it saw notable action in the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. On 1 September 1965, Pakistan launched Operation Grand Slam in the Chamb sector. Vampires from No. 45 Squadron were deployed to stem the advance, successfully attacking Pakistani armour and positions. It weakened Pakistan's position in the war. However, the ageing Vampires were also faced with modern Pakistani F-86 Sabres, though they fought courageously, four aircrafts were lost in the engagement. Following this, the IAF withdrew Vampires from frontline combat roles, replacing them with more advanced fighters such as the Hawker Hunter and Dassault Mystère IV.

