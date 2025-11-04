LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Do you know? Only two of the world’s 195 countries start with the letter Z

Do you know? Only two of the world’s 195 countries start with the letter Z

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 04, 2025, 18:17 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 18:17 IST

Out of all 195 countries, only two start with the letter ‘Z’ and both are in Africa. Find out what makes Zambia and Zimbabwe unique, their shared features, and more fun geography facts

An Unexpected Alphabet Fact
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

An Unexpected Alphabet Fact

Out of all 195 countries in the world, just two have names that start with the letter 'Z'. This makes 'Z' one of the rarest starting letters for country names. Both are found in Africa. Schools often use this as a fun geography fact to test memory and curiosity. Across continents, no place but Africa holds the 'Z' distinction.​

All Roads Lead to Africa
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

All Roads Lead to Africa

The two 'Z' countries, Zambia and Zimbabwe, are neighbours in southern Africa. Their borders connect directly and they share language groups and river systems. Map lovers enjoy locating these twin nations during quizzes or travel research. Few people realise the names are unique even compared to all other continents. Southern Africa gets special attention for this rare alphabet pairing.​

Zambia - Rivers and Safaris
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Zambia - Rivers and Safaris

Zambia is known for wild safaris and vibrant traditions. Its capital city is Lusaka, located in the heart of southern Africa. The country boasts major rivers, including the Zambezi, and is famous for breathtaking sites like Victoria Falls. Tourists love its walking safaris in the South Luangwa National Park and scenic views across wide plains and lush valleys.​

Zimbabwe - Ancient Ruins and Nature
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Zimbabwe - Ancient Ruins and Nature

Zimbabwe sits just south of Zambia, with Harare as its capital. It has world-famous places like the Great Zimbabwe Ruins, which are a UNESCO World Heritage site and show the greatness of its medieval history. Victoria Falls also lies here, offering dramatic waterfalls and adventure trails. Zimbabwe’s national parks offer explorers a look at African wildlife and mountain ranges in the Eastern Highlands.​

Victoria Falls - The Shared Wonder
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Victoria Falls - The Shared Wonder

Victoria Falls flows between Zambia and Zimbabwe, regarded as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Its local name, Mosi-oa-Tunya, means “The Smoke That Thunders.” Tourists travel for its powerful waterfalls and thrilling activities like the Devil’s Pool swim, boat rides, and white-water rafting. The Falls also host lush rainforest and rare birds year-round.​

Wildlife and National Parks
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Wildlife and National Parks

Both Zambia and Zimbabwe are top destinations for safari lovers. South Luangwa and Hwange National Parks are teeming with elephants, lions, wild dogs, and unique antelopes. These parks protect some of Africa's greatest wildlife and offer guided tours, walking safaris, and birdwatching.​

Rich in Culture and Adventure
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rich in Culture and Adventure

Besides their natural wonders, the countries celebrate colourful festivals, music, and food. Zambia is praised for peace and friendliness, while Zimbabwe boasts ancient stone cities and lively markets. Both nations offer authentic village visits and life-changing travel experiences. The rare alphabet connection is just the start—know more below.​

Trending Photo

6 Best romantic K-Dramas of all time to watch on Netflix
7

6 Best romantic K-Dramas of all time to watch on Netflix

Who’s powering the planet? Know the top 10 countries producing the most electricity
10

Who’s powering the planet? Know the top 10 countries producing the most electricity

Top 6 movies to watch on OTT that are based on real-life natural disasters: from 2012 to Kedarnath
7

Top 6 movies to watch on OTT that are based on real-life natural disasters: from 2012 to Kedarnath

Do you know? Only two of the world’s 195 countries start with the letter Z
7

Do you know? Only two of the world’s 195 countries start with the letter Z

Jonathan Bailey named Sexiest Man Alive 2025 by People Magazine– Check list of past 10 winners
12

Jonathan Bailey named Sexiest Man Alive 2025 by People Magazine– Check list of past 10 winners