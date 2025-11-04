/Do you know? Only two of the world’s 195 countries start with the letter Z

Out of all 195 countries, only two start with the letter ‘Z’ and both are in Africa. Find out what makes Zambia and Zimbabwe unique, their shared features, and more fun geography facts
Out of all 195 countries in the world, just two have names that start with the letter 'Z'. This makes 'Z' one of the rarest starting letters for country names. Both are found in Africa. Schools often use this as a fun geography fact to test memory and curiosity. Across continents, no place but Africa holds the 'Z' distinction.
The two 'Z' countries, Zambia and Zimbabwe, are neighbours in southern Africa. Their borders connect directly and they share language groups and river systems. Map lovers enjoy locating these twin nations during quizzes or travel research. Few people realise the names are unique even compared to all other continents. Southern Africa gets special attention for this rare alphabet pairing.
Zambia is known for wild safaris and vibrant traditions. Its capital city is Lusaka, located in the heart of southern Africa. The country boasts major rivers, including the Zambezi, and is famous for breathtaking sites like Victoria Falls. Tourists love its walking safaris in the South Luangwa National Park and scenic views across wide plains and lush valleys.
Zimbabwe sits just south of Zambia, with Harare as its capital. It has world-famous places like the Great Zimbabwe Ruins, which are a UNESCO World Heritage site and show the greatness of its medieval history. Victoria Falls also lies here, offering dramatic waterfalls and adventure trails. Zimbabwe’s national parks offer explorers a look at African wildlife and mountain ranges in the Eastern Highlands.
Victoria Falls flows between Zambia and Zimbabwe, regarded as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Its local name, Mosi-oa-Tunya, means “The Smoke That Thunders.” Tourists travel for its powerful waterfalls and thrilling activities like the Devil’s Pool swim, boat rides, and white-water rafting. The Falls also host lush rainforest and rare birds year-round.
Both Zambia and Zimbabwe are top destinations for safari lovers. South Luangwa and Hwange National Parks are teeming with elephants, lions, wild dogs, and unique antelopes. These parks protect some of Africa's greatest wildlife and offer guided tours, walking safaris, and birdwatching.
Besides their natural wonders, the countries celebrate colourful festivals, music, and food. Zambia is praised for peace and friendliness, while Zimbabwe boasts ancient stone cities and lively markets. Both nations offer authentic village visits and life-changing travel experiences. The rare alphabet connection is just the start—know more below.