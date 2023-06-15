Do you have any of these iconic, timeless 'it' bags?

Whether you buy bags for their practicality or you're simply a collector who spends every last penny on bags, these bags have proved to suit them all. Designer bags are known for their insane prices and low usability. These timeless handbags, on the other hand, display quality craftsmanship and the sheer talent which goes into curating a bag which stands the test of time. Here's a list of 10 iconic handbags that didn't die as just celebrity fashion.

Louis Vuitton 'Speedy'

Louis Vuitton’s Speedy was originally put together for iconic film star Audrey Hepburn. The Breakfast at Tiffany star asked Louis Vuitton to make something a little smaller than the ginormous ‘Keep-all’ travel bag. She needed something more handy and compact. This is the story of how Speedy was born.

Once Audrey started carrying it, the bag almost instantly became famous. The demand for the new Speedy went through the roof. Since then, LV has had to regularly produce it. The bag went from a custom celebrity bag to one of mass production. The bag retails at a starting price of Rs 75,000 ($916).

Chanel's 2.55

Most of the classic, clean girl, Blair Waldorf-like fashion is courtesy to consummate innovator Mademoiselle Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel. Her major contribution to fashion came in 1955 through the Chanel 2.55 flap bag named after the year of its creation.

Shoulder straps were never a thing before 2.55! Women only had top handles on their totes and clutches to choose from. The innovative nature of 2.55 is why the Chanel bag is still in production and sold every day. The Chanel 2.55 was first sold in 1955 for $220. Fast forward to 2023, and the same bag now sells for $10,200 (Rs 8 lakh).

Chloé 'Paddington'

Chloe’s Paddington monopolised the advent of the internet and social media which made it famous in the early 2000s. This was also the time when the idea of online shopping transcended into action. Chloé’s stalwart branding campaign put the ‘Paddington’ in the hands of the most famous celebrities during the early 2000s as a part of campaigning. This started a global frenzy and demand for the bag. Since then, Chloé has been responsible for a steady stream of “It” bags.



Balenciaga 'Motorcycle'

This was the first instance in which the actual build, durability, exterior, material used and craftsmanship of the bag were displayed and not just a flashy logo to sell the product. The KimK-endorsed brand’s block-shaped bag with its dangling tassels and well-placed stud details became so instantly recognisable as to create an “It” bag without the brand’s name being front and centre. The actual body of the bag spoke for itself.

Givenchy 'Antigona'

The most recently created bag on the list dates back to 2010. The Givenchy Antigona was created by Riccardo Tisci to put the essence of a gender neutral design into a bag. It is still a celebrity favourite and new versions with different colours and materials have come out since. The ‘Antigona’ – a sturdily constructed bag with minimal detailing – is so named for Antigone of Greek mythology, whose name means “unbending”.

Fendi 'Baguette'

The Fendi Baguette perhaps has the most iconic history. It was created by Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) in HBO’s Sex and the City. The bag has recently become famous again with Y2K fashion being on the rise. The shoulder bag can be customised to include any embellishments, patterns, and fabrics. The bag starts from Rs 40 grand ($489).

YSL 'Muse'

Yves Saint Laurent’s Muse was initially made in 2005. It came out as the best designer oversized carryall with sophisticated hardware. A lot of A-listers and celebrities bought it because this designer bag could fit anything. The ‘Muse Two’ style, which debuted in 2008, was even more popular, especially because this version included satchel bands and a better clasp.



Dior 'Lady Dior'

The story goes, in 1995, France’s First Lady Bernadette Chirac gifted Princess Diana with a charming stitched-leather handbag with dangling letter charms from Dior. Hence came the name Lady Dior into the market in honour of Princess Diana. The square pattern on the bag is inspired by Napolean III chairs. Dior used these chairs in its first-ever show in 1947. Even though the bag was a gift for one of the world’s most famous royals, the public’s obsession with the bag grew so much that it had to lead to general production.

Hermes Birkin aka 'Bagwati'

Anyone who is even remotely interested in fashion knows about the famous collectable Birkin. The story goes in 1981, Jane Birkin was seated on a flight and caught her seatmate noticing her as she struggled with her unwieldy carry-on. Jane Birkin had no idea how lucky she got that day. It turns out that the passenger next to her was none other than Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas. He asked Jane Birkin if she would act as his muse by advising him on what would make a better carry-all handbag. Three years later, the Hermès ‘Birkin’ was released, and has continued to be one of the most difficult bags to attain due to its iconic status symbolism and rarity.

