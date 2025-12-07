/Do Tata Sierra tyres improve mileage or reduce it?

Tata Sierra's stock Bridgestone LRR tyres boost efficiency, aiding the 20.5 kmpl diesel manual ARAI mileage. Optimised for economy, they are vital for ICE models and the Sierra EV's range, ensuring overall better fuel efficiency.
Rolling resistance is the force required to keep a tyre moving. The lower the resistance, the less energy (fuel or electricity) the engine needs to maintain speed. Tata Motors selects tyres to balance grip, safety, and efficiency for the Sierra models, specifically using low rolling resistance (LRR) technology in top trims.
Base variants use 215/65 R17 tyres, while the top Accomplished trim features 225/55 R19 Bridgestone low-rolling-resistance (LRR) tyres on 19-inch alloys. Bridgestone designed these specifically for the Sierra, balancing efficiency and performance.
For the internal combustion engine (ICE) versions, these LRR tyres significantly contribute to achieving the official figures. The diesel manual variant has an ARAI-certified mileage of up to 20.5 kmpl, which is competitive for the segment. LRR tyres help maintain this efficiency by reducing engine load during constant speed driving.
Contrary to typical assumptions that bigger wheels reduce efficiency, Tata has mitigated this with the 19-inch LRR Bridgestone tyres. The specific compound and design are engineered to reduce road noise and optimise performance, including enhanced braking on damp surfaces, without a major penalty to the fuel economy numbers.
The forthcoming Sierra EV will also feature these specialised low rolling resistance (LRR) tyres as standard fitment. These specific compounds are vital for maximising the battery range, directly contributing to the anticipated 450-500 km range target for the EV model.
Maintaining the precise, manufacturer-recommended tyre pressure (usually around 32-35 PSI) is paramount for fuel efficiency. Under-inflated tyres drastically increase rolling resistance and wear out faster, immediately reducing mileage, regardless of the tyre's specific design or size.
Factory-fitted Sierra tyres are optimised using Bridgestone LRR technology. The 20.5 kmpl ARAI figure for the diesel manual reflects this tyre engineering. LRR construction improves efficiency compared to generic or performance-focused alternatives, confirming they improve mileage for the consumer.