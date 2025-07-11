/Do fighter jets have toilets? Here’s how pilots manage hunger and hygiene in the sky

Fighter pilots generally eat before or after missions, as cockpit space and conditions do not allow for full meals in flight. On longer sorties, they may carry compact, high-energy snacks such as energy bars that can be consumed without removing their hands from the controls. To stay hydrated, many flight suits or helmets are fitted with built-in hydration systems, allowing pilots to sip water through a small tube. This setup helps avoid loose food particles or spills that could interfere with sensitive cockpit equipment.