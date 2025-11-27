/Do fighter jet flight computers decide more than the pilot?

The best way to describe modern fighter aviation is this: the pilot fights the battle; the computer flies the jet. Flight computers ensure stability, safety and performance, while the pilot uses the freed-up mental bandwidth to think, strategise and react. Without FBW and digital engine controls, today's ultra-agile fighters simply could not exist. The relationship is not about replacing the pilot, it’s about enabling them to do more without being overwhelmed by the physics of high-performance flight.