/Diwali special: Not just India, these foreign countries also celebrate the festival

In Nepal, Diwali is known as ‘Tihar’ and lasts for a period of 5 days. In this festival, people not only worship gods but also the animals.

Each year, on the second day of the five-day Diwali celebrations in Nepal, the country celebrates Kukur Tihar or "day of the dogs" by worshipping man's four-legged friend. On this day, dogs are worshipped early in the morning and adorned with flowers and vermillion tikka.