/Diwali diaries: 7 popular tourist destinations that look magical during festival of lights

The festival of lights isn’t just meant to be celebrated at home; its radiance can be experienced across India with your family. From the vibrant streets of Kolkata to the glowing ghats of Varanasi, here are 7 destinations that sparkle the brightest during Diwali.
The ghats of Varanasi come alive during Diwali as thousands of diyas float across the Ganga, creating a mesmerising sight. The celebration is marked by dazzling fireworks, divine Ganga Aarti, and brightly lit temples, offering one of India’s most spiritually uplifting experiences.
In Ayodhya, Diwali symbolises the homecoming of Lord Ram. Millions of diyas illuminate the banks of the Saryu River, transforming the city into a breathtaking golden sea of lights.
During Diwali, Jaipur glows with grandeur as its markets, palaces, and monuments shimmer under countless lights. The Nahargarh Fort offers a panoramic view of the city sparkling like gold beneath the night sky.
Diwali at the Golden Temple is a sight to behold. The reflection of the illuminated shrine shimmering in the Amrit Sarovar creates a magical aura. The temple glows with thousands of diyas and fairy lights as devotees celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, coinciding with Diwali.
At Puri’s Jagannath Temple, Diwali is observed with a series of sacred rituals and lamp-lighting ceremonies that fill the atmosphere with devotion. Thousands of diyas illuminate the grand temple, while locals float banana-stem lamps, known as Kaunria Kathi, symbolising light guiding departed souls to peace.
The city of lakes dazzles during Diwali as palaces and boats adorned with candles shimmer across Lake Pichola. The reflection of lights dancing on the water creates an enchanting view unique to Udaipur’s festive nights.
In Kolkata, Diwali coincides with Kali Puja, where devotees worship Goddess Kali instead of Goddess Lakshmi. The temples of the city, including Kalighat, Belur Math, and Dakshineswar, remain packed with worshippers, glowing with lights and devotion throughout the night.