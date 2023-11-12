Diwali 2023: India lights up in Diwali colours, celebrates sweets, and fireworks

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

India on Sunday (Nov 12) lit up as the nation celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali. Here are some pictures from the grand festivities.

Why is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali is joyously celebrated across India to commemorate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya in northern India after a 14-year exile, symbolizing the victory over Ravana, the mighty king of Lanka.

(Photograph: AFP )

Amazing, and unforgettable Ayodhya!

India celebrated the festival of lights by illuminating their homes with lights, candles, and bursting firecrackers. This picture from Ayodhya was shared by Indian PM Narendra Modi on X.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Chopda Pujan

The festival is marked by grand celebrations, with people exchanging greetings, sharing sweets, and lighting fireworks. On this day, businessmen celebrate 'Chopda Pujan' or the worship of account books. A trader prays while sitting with accounting books during Chopda Pujan, special prayers for trading account books during Diwali in Mumbai.

(Photograph: AFP )

Golden temple shimmers

On this day, Sikhs in India and elsewhere celebrate 'Bandi Chhor Divas,' or Diwali lighting candles at Gurudwara, the Sikh places of worship. This is what the Golden Temple, an important Sikh pilgrim spot, looked like on the occasion of Diwali.

(Photograph: AFP )

Bangla Sahib Delhi

At Bangla Sahib in the Indian capital New Delhi, devotees gathered to light candles and celebrate the festival of lights. The city, which over the last two days had some relief from polluted air also saw the beginnings of the toxic haze begin to gather once again as people in the city of 20 million, defied a ban on firecrackers on the night of Diwali.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Earthen lamps alight

Students light earthen oil lamps on rangoli, a decorative design, on the occasion of the Diwali, a Hindu festival of lights in Guwahati.

(Photograph: AFP )