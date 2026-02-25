/Divya Bharti's timeless iconic movies: Deewana, Shola Aur Shabnam, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor

Divya Bharti was one of the most popular actresses of Indian cinema. She gained immense popularity and love through her screen presence, natural acting, and stunning beauty in a career that was short but impactful. The hits she starred in made her a top actress and household name in just three years. She achieved massive stardom in both Telugu and Hindi cinema and delivered iconic performances in blockbuster hits like Deewana and Shola Aur Shabnam. Take a look at the seven remarkable movies of the actress.