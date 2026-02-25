/Divya Bharti's timeless iconic movies: Deewana, Shola Aur Shabnam, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor

February 25 is the 52nd birth anniversary of Divya Bharti. The actress was a well-known figure in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. She had given numerous chart-topping hits and built a vast fan base through her iconic performances in a short span.
Divya Bharti was one of the most popular actresses of Indian cinema. She gained immense popularity and love through her screen presence, natural acting, and stunning beauty in a career that was short but impactful. The hits she starred in made her a top actress and household name in just three years. She achieved massive stardom in both Telugu and Hindi cinema and delivered iconic performances in blockbuster hits like Deewana and Shola Aur Shabnam. Take a look at the seven remarkable movies of the actress.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The movie features Divya Bharti as Kaajal and Shah Rukh Khan as Raja Sahai. A newlywed, Kaajal, gets widowed when her husband, Ravi (Rishi Kapoor), is killed by his enemies. She moves to another city and gets married to Raja, but her life takes a turn when Ravi returns from the dead.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In David Dhawan's action romance film, Bharti plays Divya Thapa along with Govinda as Karan. Divya loves Karan and plans to get married to him, but is troubled by a notorious gangster's brother, Bali, who has his eyes on her. He goes to great lengths to destroy her relationship with Karan.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Divya Bharti plays Kusum. In the action thriller, which focuses on an honest Indian police inspector, Prabhat (Sunny Deol), and a reformed criminal, Akash (Chunky Pandey), who travel to Kenya to apprehend notorious crime lord Ajgar Jurrat (Amrish Puri). They team up with a Kenyan police officer of Indian origin, Surya (Naseeruddin Shah).
Where to watch: ZEE5
Lawrence D'Souza's directorial centres on two college lovebirds, Shalini (Divya Bharti) and Arun (Prithvi), who fall in love with Arun's songs and help him achieve fame. The drastic turn comes when Arun marries someone else and abandons Shalini, heartbroken and ill.
Where to watch: YouTube
Divya Bharti, as Sharmila, shares the screen with Govinda as Inspector Jai. When Jai arrests Guman, a villain played by Kiran Kumar, Guman threatens to destroy the city. Later, Jai's brother, who has a cognitive disability, gets abducted in return for a mysterious bag.
Where to watch: YouTube
It is a Telugu action comedy film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. Divya Bharti plays Rekha alongside Chiranjeevi in a dual role as Kalyan and Johnny. The movie begins with Kalyan, an industrialist whose conniving enemies replace him with an imposter, Johnny, and frame him for murder. But when Johnny realises Kalyan's innocence, he decides to help him.
Where to watch: YouTube
This is a Telugu romantic action film co-written and directed by B. Gopal. It stars Daggubati Venkatesh as Raja and Divya Bharti as Rani. The movie begins with a young man, Raja, who lives in the forest with his family. He falls for Rani, the daughter of his mother’s rival, and uncovers his true identity to fight the enemies who ruined his family.