/Disputed lands: 5 Asian countries facing unresolved border tensions

China is involved in multiple maritime disputes in the East and South China Seas, claiming almost the entire South China Sea under its 'nine-dash line'. This claim overlaps with territories claimed by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. The region is strategically vital, rich in fisheries, natural resources, and shipping lanes. China’s construction of artificial islands and militarisation of reefs has heightened tensions, prompting naval patrols and freedom-of-navigation operations by the United States and regional powers. These actions have made the South China Sea one of Asia’s most volatile maritime zones.

