Display of ballistic missiles to piece of Moon: China celebrates President Xi Jinping in massive exhibition

Rare sneak peek into ballistic missiles

Dongfeng-41 and Dongfeng-17 ballistic missiles were among some home-grown weapons systems that were displayed by China in the exhibit. With this display, China has allowed a rare sneak peek into some of its most advanced ballistic missiles.

Although weapons were paraded through Tiananmen Square to mark the People’s Republic’s 70th anniversary in 2019 it's rare to see and observe them from a close distance.

Visitors also clicked selfies beside the enormous Dongfeng-41 nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile.

(Photograph:AFP)