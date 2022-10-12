Display of ballistic missiles to piece of Moon: China celebrates President Xi Jinping in massive exhibition

Ahead of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party (CCP), hundreds of people including media professionals attended two events on Wednesday in Beijing as China showcased achievements by CCP under President Xi Jinping's rule.
(Photograph:AFP)
Xi's 'New Era'
The banner in Mandarin outside the exhibition centre read "Forging Ahead In The New Era". It was successful to attract thousands of people to take a glimpse at various items flaunted by China. The exhibition was held at the Beijing Exhibition Center.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rare sneak peek into ballistic missiles
Dongfeng-41 and Dongfeng-17 ballistic missiles were among some home-grown weapons systems that were displayed by China in the exhibit. With this display, China has allowed a rare sneak peek into some of its most advanced ballistic missiles.
Although weapons were paraded through Tiananmen Square to mark the People’s Republic’s 70th anniversary in 2019 it's rare to see and observe them from a close distance.
Visitors also clicked selfies beside the enormous Dongfeng-41 nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile.
(Photograph:AFP)
Robots, a piece of Moon also displayed
Apart from the intercontinental missiles, disinfection robots and a piece of the Moon were shown by CCP as the fruits of its decade under Xi ahead of a key meeting expected to extend his rule.
(Photograph:AFP)
Portraits of Xi
In the exhibition, giant portraits of Xi were present, literally everywhere. The leader was seen handing out awards and greeting a baby, surrounded by well-wishers dressed in traditional clothing.
One caption read: "Xi Jinping's thoughts guide our country's economic construction towards heroic achievements."
(Photograph:AFP)
Type 15 tank and GJ-11 stealth combat drone
In this image, people are seen looking at a Type 15 tank and GJ-11 stealth combat drone that are on display at the Beijing Exhibition Center.
(Photograph:AFP)
A look at Dongfeng-17
In this photo, security personnel can be seen marching in front of a Dongfeng-17 medium-range ballistic missile and its mobile launcher.