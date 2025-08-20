/Discovery of Black Holes: From ‘dark star’ theory to invisible hole in space

Black holes are often thought of as modern scientific wonders, yet their origins stretch back far earlier than the space age. In the late 18th century, British natural philosopher John Michell suggested that a star so dense could exist that not even light could escape its pull. Around the same period, French scientist Pierre-Simon Laplace independently outlined a similar notion of what he called a 'dark star'. These predictions were speculative, but they planted the first seeds of an idea that would remain dormant until Einstein reshaped physics.