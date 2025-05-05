Six hitting machines: Here's the list of top six-hitters in IPL 2025 so far........ Surya at no 3 with 6 Indians in the list

1. Nicholas Pooran (34 Sixes)
LSG's explosive batter, Nicholas Pooran, has been a nightmare for bowlers in IPL 2025. He has smashed 34 sixes in IPL 2025 so far, showcasing his Caribbean power.
2. Shreyas Iyer (27 Sixes)
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has launched 27 maximums in 11 games played so far.
3. Suryakumar Yadav (26 Sixes)
With his unorthodox style of batting, Suryakumar Yadav has cleared the ropes 26 times this season, entertaining fans with his glorious shots.
4. Riyan Parag (26 sixes)
Rajasthan Royals stand-in skipper Riyan Parag has hit 26 sixes in the 11 matches he played, with eight sixes coming off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday (May 4).
5. Yashashvi Jaiswal (25 Sixes)
Opening the innings with intent, Rajasthan batter Yashashvi Jaiswal has launched 25 sixes in 12 games played so far
6. Prabhsimran Singh (24 Sixes)
Punjab's young opener has been in explosive form, hammering 24 deliveries into the stands.
7. Priyansh Arya (22 Sixes)
Another opening batter from Punjab, Priyansh Arya, has sent 22 deliveries out of the boundary ropes, showcasing his talent and intent right from the start of the innings.