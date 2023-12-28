Disappointing films of 2023 - Adipurush, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and others

2023 was the year of big releases, and some of them went on to earn big numbers and rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. This year, we also saw some of the movies that were seen as one of the most anticipated but went on to disappoint the moviegoers upon their release. Topping this list is Prabhas' Adipursh, the movie that dominated the headlines from day one of its announcement. But the day, the film was released, it went on to become the worst film that the audience would have ever seen. The other films that have landed on the list are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Tejas, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and others.



As this year comes to an end, here we take a look at the films that disappointed cinemagoers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

It seems like the Marvel movies have lost their whole charm with time. The film, starring Paul Rudd and Kathryn Newton, was one of the most dubious Marvel movies. Despite its good cast and VFX work that made the movie beautiful and visually stunning, the film had nothing. Released in February 2023, the movie became the worst-reviewed movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It holds a score of 47 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Ezra Miller

Not just Marvel, but DC hasn't given the audience anything new. The film, with its very old concept of the multiverse, stars controversial star Ezra Miller, who goes back in time to make all things right in the present. The movie with the bad and cringe-worthy dialogues, confusing storyline, and poor CGI disappointed the movie and wasted Michael Keaton's return to the screen in his iconic Batsuit role.

The Marvels

This year was not for Marvel fans, indeed! The Marvels, released after more than four years since the original Captain Marvel, brought Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) back on the screen with two new superheroes, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), joining her team. With just 105 minutes of run-time, the film failed to land on the audience's expectations and was Marvel's other misfire.

Adipurush

Om Rout disappointed the audience with his Adipurush, a jaded and mixed version of HBO's globally loved show Game Of Thrones. The director, along with his entire team, went on to face major backlash from the audience as he tried to present the modernised version of the mythological drama with CGI playing the lead. Despite being made on a hefty budget of Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion), the movie failed miserably at the box office.



Ganapath: A Hero is Born

Tiger Shroff's Ganapath: A Hero is Born was another big warning of why Bollywood needs to prioritise the quality of the content and what they are serving to the audience. Starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie with a hard-to-understand plot and weak screenplay with drones all over the film earned the tag of the worst film.

Tejas

This is the time when Kangana Ranaut has to think and then choose the films. Last year, her movie Dhaakad made it to the list, and this year, she's back with her latest film Tejas, which has been criticized for being excessively loud, over-the-top, and poorly executed. In the film, Kangana's portrayal of a female fighter pilot was deemed unnecessary, and at times, her acting was exaggerated. The movie was full of jingoism.



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan had no logic and made all of us believe that Khan made this movie only for a time pass. From his beard look to the jarring script and overly-filmy plot, this Salman Khan film is the most disappointing outing of the year.

