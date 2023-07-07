Dilip Kumar Death anniversary: Iconic dialogues from his memorable movies

| Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is not between us but his iconic dialogues will forever stay with us. With an impressive career spanning almost six decades, Kumar starred and acted in films across genres. The icon popularly called the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood is known for a number of iconic films including 'Devdas', 'Paigham' and 'Mughal-e-Azam' and many more. Not just his acting, but his impeccable and dramatic style of dialogue delivery has set standards for generations to follow. On his second death anniversary, let's take a look at his iconic dialogues.

Devdas (1955)

''Kaun kambakht hai jo bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hai, main toh peeta hoon ki bas saans le sakun''

Dilip Kumar 1955 movie 'Devdas' was and will always be one of the greatest Indian movies of all time. The movie was an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name. The movie and Kumar's acting was widely applauded.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Mughal-E-Azam

''Mera dil bhi aapka koi Hindustan nahi, jispar aap hukumat karein'' 'Mughal-E-Azam', a historical drama in which he played the role of Prince Salim and swooned the audience with his performance.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Vidhaata

''Agar main chor hoon toh mujhse chori karane waale tum ho…aur agar main mujrim hoon toh mujhse jurm karane waale bhi tum ho'' After playing a revolutionary fighter in 'Kranti’, he then starred in the 1982 ‘Vidhata’ directed by Subhash Ghai with stars like Shammi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Sanjeev Kumar among the cast.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Saudagar

''Haq hamesha sar jhukake nahin... sar uthake maanga jaata hai'' Dilip Kumar starred in the 1991 film ‘Saudagar’ along with veteran actor Raaj Kumar, the movie later turned out to be his last phenomenal success at the box office and also was his last collaboration with director Subhash Ghai. The film was a Silver Jubilee success all over India and was a hit.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kranti

''Jab Zindagi daudti hai, toh ragon mein behta hua khoon bhi daudta hai'' After taking a five-year-long hiatus from films, lasting from the year 1976 to 1981. Dilip Kumar made his comeback in 1981 with the multi-starrer flick ‘Kranti’, playing a central role among the ensemble cast. This film celebrated golden jubilee in many centres across India, including a theatre where it was housefull for 96 days straight. The film was declared a historic blockbuster, along with its soundtrack.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Karma

''Tumhari zindagi mere haath mein hai… aur tumhari maut bhi'' After the success of the 1982 movie, Dilip Kumar reunited with Subhash Ghai for the 1986 movie 'Karma'. In the movie he was paired with Nutan.

(Photograph: Twitter )