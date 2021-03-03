Diego Maradona's rare Porsche up for auction: Check out the value, top speed and unique features
Argentine legend Diego Maradona was known for having a very luxurious lifestyle during his football years. The football maestro passed away last year and one of his prized possessions is up for auction now. Take a look:
(Photograph:AFP)
The prized possession
A rare silver Porsche 911 was delivered to Maradona in November 1992 when he was playing for Spanish giants Seville. (Photo courtesy: Bonhams)
(Photograph:Others)
Up for sale for first time
The car will be put up for sale for the first time as part of a Bonhams auction in Paris that runs from March 3-10. The car is currently owned by a vendor since 2016 and has been driven 120,000 km. (Photo courtesy: Bonhams)
(Photograph:Others)
Value?
The Porsche is set to be valued between $180,000 and $240,000. "We are delighted to present this quintessential 90s Porsche with its very colorful and unique provenance, which will appeal to many football enthusiast collectors worldwide," said Paul Darvill, European Auctions Manager at Bonhams.
(Photograph:AFP)
Top speed of the car!
The sports car has a top speed of 260 kph and one of the 1,200 produced in the span of two years.
Maradona, a world champion with the Argentine team at the 1986 World Cup, died in November after battling illness and drug and alcohol addiction. He was honored with a period of lying in state with thousands of people coming to pay their last respects.