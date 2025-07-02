/Did you know these US presidents died on the fourth of July?

The celebration of this day goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. On 4 July 1776, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, announcing the American colonies' separation from Great Britain and the end of the Revolutionary War. The day has been celebrated with fireworks, parades, barbecues and concerts. Marking the occasion, here we take a look at the history and did you know that three Founding Fathers and presidents died on July 4? Take a look: