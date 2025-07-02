/Did you know these US presidents died on the fourth of July?

This year, on Friday, the US celebrates 249 years of independence, and the entire country has begun preparing for the day and deciding how to spend it.
The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States. This year, on Friday, the US celebrates 249 years of independence, and the entire country has begun preparing for the day and deciding how to spend it.
The celebration of this day goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. On 4 July 1776, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, announcing the American colonies' separation from Great Britain and the end of the Revolutionary War. The day has been celebrated with fireworks, parades, barbecues and concerts. Marking the occasion, here we take a look at the history and did you know that three Founding Fathers and presidents died on July 4? Take a look:
Jefferson, the 3rd president of the United States, died on July 4, 1826 – the fiftieth anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence at his home in Virginia, aged 83, surrounded by his family. He was an American Founding Father and the third president of the United States from 1801 to 1809.
The eerie coincidence is that John Adams breathed his last breath shortly after Jefferson's death. Adams, the Founding Father and the second president of the United States from 1797 to 1801, died of a heart attack at the age of 90.
Monroe, an American Founding Father who served as the fifth president of the United States from 1817 to 1825. He was the last Founding Father to serve as the president.