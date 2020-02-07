Did you know these popular Hindi film scenes are copied from Hollywood?

Baahubali and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

'Baahubali' franchise remains one of India's biggest films of all time. But did you know the movie had copied many scenes from DC's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'?



Remember the scene in which villagers were seen reaching out to touch Baahubali in the second part of the franchise? It was the same from DC's Superman in which he is encircled by a large crowd.

(Photograph:Twitter)