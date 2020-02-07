Did you know these popular Hindi film scenes are copied from Hollywood?

There have been times when Bollywood filmmakers have copied from successful Hollywood films with no creativity at all. Here’s is a list of movies when Bollywood took inspiration too seriously from their western counterparts.
Recently Vicky Kaushal dropped the trailer of his upcoming haunted saga 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' but few days earlier, the actor dropped the teaser, in which the actor is seen exploring a dark abandoned place with a torch in his hand. The walls are shown stained with blood with blood-soaked hands forming a pattern -- that look like his face. The spooky trailer reminds us of the climax scene of an American horror movie 'Lights Out'.
'Baahubali' franchise remains one of India's biggest films of all time. But did you know the movie had copied many scenes from DC's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'?
Remember the scene in which villagers were seen reaching out to touch Baahubali in the second part of the franchise? It was the same from DC's Superman in which he is encircled by a large crowd.
Ajay Devgn's hugely successful cop-franchise film 'Singham'. had a scene with cars rolling in the air, especially that one time when Ajay steps out of a moving cop car. While that scene is a clear whistle winner, it is too close to comfort for Hollywood flick 'Red' starring Bruce Willis.
Anurag Basu's comedy-drama which marked his official entry at the 2013 Oscars 'Barfi' from India was not only in news for Ranbir Kapoor's acting but for copying scenes from international classics and hits. One such copy was the funny robbing scene that looks entirely copied from 'The Adventure'.
