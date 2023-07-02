Did you know these celebs are related?

 | Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

We're taking a look back at all the famous people with blood connections you might not have known about, like Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton, Robyn & Blake Lively, and other unexpected pairings.

Snoop Dogg, Brandy and Ray J

Snoop Dogg, Brandy and Ray J are first cousins.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt

Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt are closely related. Wendt is Sudeikis' uncle.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy are cousins
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Tom Cruise and William Mapother

Tom Cruise and William Mapother are cousins.

(Photograph:Instagram)
Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton

Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton are 9th cousins.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Christian Bale and Gloria Steinem

Steinem is Bale's stepmother.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard are brothers-in-law.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Robyn & Blake Lively

They are half-sisters.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)