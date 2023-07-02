Steinem is Bale's stepmother.
Did you know these celebs are related?
| Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
We're taking a look back at all the famous people with blood connections you might not have known about, like Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton, Robyn & Blake Lively, and other unexpected pairings.
Snoop Dogg, Brandy and Ray J
Snoop Dogg, Brandy and Ray J are first cousins.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt
Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt are closely related. Wendt is Sudeikis' uncle.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy are cousins
(Photograph:Instagram)
Tom Cruise and William Mapother
Tom Cruise and William Mapother are cousins.
(Photograph:Instagram)
;
Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton
Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton are 9th cousins.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Christian Bale and Gloria Steinem
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard are brothers-in-law.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Robyn & Blake Lively
They are half-sisters.