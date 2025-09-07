/Did you know? These 10 incredible inventions India gave the world

It was first invented by Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose. In November 1895, he demonstrated the transmission of electromagnetic waves at Calcutta’s Town Hall by ringing a bell and igniting gunpowder from 75 feet away, even through walls. He is regarded as the father of wireless telecommunication, having invented the Mercury Coherer, a radio wave receiver later used by Guglielmo Marconi to develop the first functional two-way radio, as per India Today report.