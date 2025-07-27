/Did you know the Indian Air Force operated bomber jets for 50 years?

In 1957, the IAF inducted its first English Electric Canberra B(I)58 bombers, designed and built in Britain by English Electric at their Preston and Samlesbury factories between the late 1940s and early 1960s. Over time, India acquired around 54 Canberras in total, including dedicated bomber variants and reconnaissance models. The Canberra could carry up to 6,000 pounds of bombs, fly at speeds over 900 km/h, and operate at service ceilings above 48,000 feet. These features made it one of the most advanced medium bombers of its era and provided India with an unprecedented ability to deliver precision strikes deep into enemy territory.