2) Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal, the ivory-white marble monument which is a symbol of love, is the second most loved place by foreigners.

The white monument was built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in the loving memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Construction of the mausoleum was started in the year 1643. Reports suggest it took 10 years to build the entire Taj Mahal complex with a whooping cost of ₹32 million, approx.

(Photograph:Twitter)