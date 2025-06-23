/Did US use B-2 bomber to drop depleted uranium in Kosovo War?

The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit, the United States’ most iconic stealth bomber, is seen by many as a symbol of strategic dominance since its operational debut in the 1990s. Designed to slip undetected through enemy air defences, it delivers both nuclear and conventional payloads with pinpoint accuracy. Despite being over 30 years old, the aircraft continues to play a pivotal role in modern conflict scenarios. On Saturday, these B-2s the US used B-2 bomber to attack and destroy underground weapons facilities of Iran. This escalated the ongoing tensions with Iran prompting the Iranian parliament to approving the close the strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

But when did the B-2 first make its presence felt in active warfare? That moment came in 1999, during NATO’s campaign in Kosovo. So, here’s a breakdown of what happened, along with the long-standing question: did it deliver depleted uranium munitions?