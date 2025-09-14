/Did Tyler Robinson ever hint at violence before murdering Charlie Kirk?

Before killing Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson showed dislike for him and left strange coded messages behind. He avoided politics but spoke about guns. Experts still do not know why he turned violent. Know more below.
Tyler Robinson, the accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, left behind unclear messages at the shooting site. Investigators say these messages used codes linked to online gaming groups.
Before the shooting, Robinson had shown dislike for Charlie Kirk. His family said he talked about Kirk in a negative way during a recent dinner. He said Kirk was full of hate and spreading hateful ideas.
Robinson was quiet in public and avoided politics at work. Coworkers said he only spoke when guns were discussed, bragging once about a very long rifle shot. He seemed distant most of the time but got animated when talking about firearms.
Authorities found no history of violent crimes or arrests for Robinson. He was a registered voter but had no political party affiliation and had not cast votes recently. He was once a pre-engineering student but left college after one semester.
After the shooting, Robinson threatened to take his own life when confronted by his father. His father convinced him to speak with a youth pastor, which led to Robinson surrendering peacefully to police.
Within messages found at the crime scene, Robinson engraved bullet casings with strange words and memes. These seem to be meaningful only to certain small online communities. This behaviour is common in politically motivated violence but is very rare in its form here.
Experts and investigators are still trying to understand what drove Robinson to violence. His growing political activity and interest in guns raised concerns but did not clearly signal the shooting. The investigation continues to look for his motive.