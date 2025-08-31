/Did time travellers walk among us? 5 real cases that confuse experts

In 2013, a team from Michigan Technological University led by Robert Nemiroff and Teresa Wilson attempted to test the idea scientifically. They searched online forums and social media for references to future events such as 'Pope Francis' or 'Comet ISON' before those terms were publicly known, and even encouraged users to post with futuristic hashtags like #icanchangethepast2. Despite their efforts, the researchers found no evidence of time travellers leaving digital footprints, suggesting either that they are not among us or are exceptionally careful at concealing themselves.