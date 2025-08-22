/Did the US really hide nine alien saucers at Area 51? Bob Lazar says yes!

What he claimed to have seen there was staggering: nine fully intact flying saucers of extraterrestrial origin, hidden away from the public.
In 1989, Bob Lazar went public with claims that forever changed the conversation around UFOs and Area 51. Speaking in an interview with journalist George Knapp, Lazar alleged he had been employed at a secret military facility called S-4, located just south of Area 51. What he claimed to have seen there was staggering: nine fully intact flying saucers of extraterrestrial origin, hidden away from the public.
Lazar described S-4 as a highly restricted base, built into the side of a mountain near Groom Lake. According to him, entry was tightly controlled, and scientists were compartmentalised, each allowed access only to the portion of the project directly related to their work. He claimed that he was recruited to reverse-engineer alien propulsion systems, an assignment unlike anything found in conventional aerospace research.
The most sensational aspect of Lazar’s testimony was his description of nine saucer-shaped craft stored in underground hangars. He maintained that these craft varied in design but shared similar propulsion systems. Some, he said, looked like the ‘classic flying saucers’ often reported in UFO sightings, while others appeared more unusual. Importantly, Lazar insisted these were not human-built prototypes, but genuine alien machines.
Lazar claimed he had the opportunity to examine one of the craft more closely, nicknamed the 'Sport Model' due to its sleek design. According to his account, the interior was built on a small scale, as though designed for beings smaller than humans. He noted an absence of traditional controls such as buttons or dials. Instead, the craft relied on gravity-manipulating technology powered by Element 115, a substance unknown to science at the time.
Central to Lazar’s revelation was the idea that the saucers operated by bending space-time using a ‘gravity drive’. He explained that instead of propulsion by thrust, the craft generated gravitational waves that allowed them to move instantaneously in any direction. This would explain the erratic, high-speed manoeuvres often reported in UFO sightings, movements impossible for conventional aircraft.
Lazar alleged that the US government had gone to great lengths to conceal the existence of these craft. He described a culture of secrecy at S-4, where scientists worked in isolation, forbidden from sharing information. After he revealed what he had seen, Lazar claimed he was subjected to harassment and threats, which he argued were intended to silence him.
Whether true or not, Lazar’s description of nine alien craft hidden in Nevada remains one of the most explosive UFO claims ever made. While sceptics point to the lack of physical evidence and inconsistencies in his background, supporters argue that details such as his early mention of Element 115, later synthesised by scientists decades after his claims, give his story weight. The image of nine flying saucers locked away in secret hangars continues to fuel speculation about what might be hidden behind the fences of Area 51.