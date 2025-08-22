/Did the US really hide nine alien saucers at Area 51? Bob Lazar says yes!

Whether true or not, Lazar’s description of nine alien craft hidden in Nevada remains one of the most explosive UFO claims ever made. While sceptics point to the lack of physical evidence and inconsistencies in his background, supporters argue that details such as his early mention of Element 115, later synthesised by scientists decades after his claims, give his story weight. The image of nine flying saucers locked away in secret hangars continues to fuel speculation about what might be hidden behind the fences of Area 51.