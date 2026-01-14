/Did Russia’s 'disastrous consequences' threat stop Trump from helping Iran despite MIGA message?

Russia warned the US of disastrous global consequences over Donald Trump’s comments supporting Iran protests, calling Washington’s actions unacceptable interference. As protests intensify and deaths rise, the US hints at “help” but appears to prioritise diplomacy over direct action.
In a sharp criticism of US President Donald Trump's statement on Iran protest, Russia warned America of “disastrous consequences" not only for the Middle East but also for global security. In a strongly worded statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry called out America's “subversive external interference” in Iran’s internal affairs and denounced US threats of military action, saying such moves are “categorically unacceptable.” Terming the situation in Iran as “dangerously volatile,” Moscow said that the region will be thrown into instability if there is an external interference.
This comes after US President Trump took to Truth Social to declare that “help is on its way” triggering massive speculations of strike on Tehran. Supporting the protesters, Trump called them “Iranian Patriots.” He also asked people to take a note of all “killers and abusers” and assured that they would pay a “big price.
When asked about the nature of the “help” that Trump hinted at in his social media post, the POTUS did not reveal the specifics. He reiterated that "there's a lot of help on the way" for Iranian citizens, saying it's being offered in "different forms." He mentioned the US airstrikes last year targeting three of Iran's nuclear facilities, but offered no other specifics
Reports suggested that White House envoy Steve Witkoff secretly met over the weekend with exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi to discuss Iran’s escalating protests. Pahlavi has not stepped inside Iran since 40 years now but has been vocal on social media over the ongoing protest. Some reports also claimed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly held talks with Witkoff. These reports signify the extent of US involvement in the ongoing Iranian protest but do not give a clear picture about further US action.
Despite hinting at “help” and declaring that the world will know in few hours, the US seems to have been doing nothing so far. Several reports hint that US is giving a chance to diplomacy before taking any action that involves it directly to the protest. Though Trump imposed a 25% tariff on any country that continues to do business with Iran, it has yet not decided on strikes despite several warnings by America would not tolerate if regime kills protesters. So far 1,850 protesters have been killed.
Iran is witnessing massive protest against the clerical regime that has been in power after Islamic revolution of 1979. The protest that began as a reaction to the catastrophic economic collapse soon snowballed into calls for regime change. Iran has warned protesters of death penalty and blamed US and Israel for the widespread anger. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei predicted that US will witness a downfall similar to of Shah's regime in 1979.