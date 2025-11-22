LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Did oil leak caused HAL Tejas fighter jet to crash at Dubai Airshow 2025?

Did oil leak caused HAL Tejas fighter jet to crash at Dubai Airshow 2025?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 24:33 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 24:33 IST

 The cause of the crash is still under investigation. There is no official indication so far that an oil leak had any role in the crash.

1. The viral oil-leak claim
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. The viral oil-leak claim

Ahead of the crash, a video circulated on social media showing what appeared to be a fluid dripping from a Tejas jet on the tarmac at the air-show, with bags placed underneath the aircraft. This was labelled by some posts as an “oil leak” from the aircraft.

2. Government fact-check: No oil leak
2 / 7

2. Government fact-check: No oil leak

On 20 November 2025, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a fact-check stating that there was no oil leak in the Tejas Mk1 at the air-show. The unit said the footage underwent analysis and clarified that the fluid seen was condensed water being drained, a routine maintenance step for aircraft operating in humid conditions like Dubai’s.

3. What the routine draining actually is
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3. What the routine draining actually is

The PR-unit explanation: In high-humidity environments, condensing moisture accumulates in systems like the Environmental Control System (ECS) and On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS) in military jets. Draining this water prevents corrosion and is part of pre-flight checks. The bags under the aircraft were positioned to capture the drained water, not leaking oil.

4. The crash occurred anyway — but cause unconfirmed
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

4. The crash occurred anyway — but cause unconfirmed

On 21 November 2025 during the final day of the Dubai Air Show, a Tejas Mk1 from the Indian Air Force crashed while performing a demonstration flight, killing its pilot. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Importantly: There is no official indication so far that an oil leak had any role in the crash.

5. Why the oil-leak claim matters
5 / 7
(Photograph: Tejas Light Combat Aircraft in the air)

5. Why the oil-leak claim matters

The oil-leak story had several implications:

  • It spread via social-media posts from rival/propaganda accounts, aiming to cast doubt on India’s indigenous fighter-jet programme.
  • In a high-visibility crash, any suggestion of technical fault can amplify reputational risk for the manufacturer (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and for defence exports.

Fact-checks serve as a reminder that not all video footage is what it appears to be, context (maintenance procedure vs malfunction) is crucial.

6. What we do not know (yet)
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

6. What we do not know (yet)

  • Whether a technical fault (unrelated to fluid drainage) contributed to the crash: the court of inquiry is ongoing.
  • Full flight-data or official causal findings of the crash have not yet been released publicly.
7. Bottom line for readers
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

7. Bottom line for readers

The takeaway: The claims of an oil leak in the Tejas at the Dubai Air Show have been officially debunked by the Indian government. The aircraft that crashed was involved in a separate incident which remains under investigation and at present, there is no verified link between the supposed leak-videos and the crash. Given the high stakes involved (pilot loss, public display, defence credibility) it’s important to distinguish between rumour or social-media clip and verified technical fault.

Trending Photo

'Not that simple': Why HAL Tejas pilot couldn’t eject before the crash?
7

'Not that simple': Why HAL Tejas pilot couldn’t eject before the crash?

Dubai Airshow: How gulf weather pushes fighter jets like 'HAL Tejas' to their limits?
7

Dubai Airshow: How gulf weather pushes fighter jets like 'HAL Tejas' to their limits?

Did oil leak caused HAL Tejas fighter jet to crash at Dubai Airshow 2025?
7

Did oil leak caused HAL Tejas fighter jet to crash at Dubai Airshow 2025?

How much fuel does HAL Tejas fighter jet consume?
7

How much fuel does HAL Tejas fighter jet consume?

HAL Tejas 'Mk1 vs Mk2': Which fighter jet variant crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025?
7

HAL Tejas 'Mk1 vs Mk2': Which fighter jet variant crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025?