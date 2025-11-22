/Did oil leak caused HAL Tejas fighter jet to crash at Dubai Airshow 2025?

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. There is no official indication so far that an oil leak had any role in the crash.
Ahead of the crash, a video circulated on social media showing what appeared to be a fluid dripping from a Tejas jet on the tarmac at the air-show, with bags placed underneath the aircraft. This was labelled by some posts as an “oil leak” from the aircraft.
On 20 November 2025, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a fact-check stating that there was no oil leak in the Tejas Mk1 at the air-show. The unit said the footage underwent analysis and clarified that the fluid seen was condensed water being drained, a routine maintenance step for aircraft operating in humid conditions like Dubai’s.
The PR-unit explanation: In high-humidity environments, condensing moisture accumulates in systems like the Environmental Control System (ECS) and On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS) in military jets. Draining this water prevents corrosion and is part of pre-flight checks. The bags under the aircraft were positioned to capture the drained water, not leaking oil.
On 21 November 2025 during the final day of the Dubai Air Show, a Tejas Mk1 from the Indian Air Force crashed while performing a demonstration flight, killing its pilot. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Importantly: There is no official indication so far that an oil leak had any role in the crash.
The oil-leak story had several implications:
Fact-checks serve as a reminder that not all video footage is what it appears to be, context (maintenance procedure vs malfunction) is crucial.
The takeaway: The claims of an oil leak in the Tejas at the Dubai Air Show have been officially debunked by the Indian government. The aircraft that crashed was involved in a separate incident which remains under investigation and at present, there is no verified link between the supposed leak-videos and the crash. Given the high stakes involved (pilot loss, public display, defence credibility) it’s important to distinguish between rumour or social-media clip and verified technical fault.