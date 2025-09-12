/Did life ever exist on Mars? These 5 places are most likely to solve the mystery

The first candidate is where we have found the latest proof of life on Mars - The Jezero crater. Perseverance has been exploring the area since 2021. According to NASA, this location on Mars "shows promising signs of a place that was likely friendly to life in the distant past." The rover has been looking for rocks and other samples that can reveal how things were on Mars billions of years ago. These samples are being gathered by Perseverance, which NASA plans to bring back to Earth as part of a return mission.