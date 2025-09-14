/Did Lance Twiggs betray Tyler Robinson in Charlie Kirk’s murder? What we know so far

Reports suggest Twiggs may have provided key information to the FBI, raising questions about loyalty, betrayal, and the chain of events leading to Robinson’s arrest.
Lance Twiggs, identified as one of Robinson’s roommates in St. George, Utah, has become a central figure in the ongoing probe. He reportedly shared incriminating texts and conversations with investigators.
Following Robinson’s arrest, the FBI began questioning his roommates and close associates. Twiggs allegedly cooperated by revealing messages that hinted at Robinson stashing the murder weapon near Utah Valley University.
Online speculation has grown about whether Twiggs “betrayed” Robinson by siding with law enforcement. Some argue he was simply doing his civic duty, while others see it as a breach of loyalty between friends.
Before his arrest, Robinson was active on Discord, where he discussed the shooting and even joked about splitting the $100,000 bounty. Twiggs’ knowledge of these conversations may have further pushed him to assist authorities.
Media reports claim Twiggs presented the FBI with texts where Robinson admitted hiding a rifle and manifesto. These details could prove critical in securing a conviction.
Robinson’s supporters online have accused Twiggs of being a “snitch,” while Kirk’s supporters hailed him as a “whistleblower.” This division mirrors the larger culture war sparked by the murder.
It remains unclear whether Twiggs will be called as a witness in court or face scrutiny himself. For now, his cooperation places him at the heart of one of America’s most explosive murder investigations.