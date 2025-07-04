/Did Japan’s Baba Vanga really predict the 2011 megaquake, and is her July 5 warning even worse?

The claim stems from an updated, 2021 version of her manga, 'The Future I Saw', where she refers to a devastating natural disaster striking on this exact date.
Rumours have circulated online about a massive tsunami set to hit Japan on July 5, 2025, triggered by a prophecy from Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, who is also known as the 'New Baba Vanga'. The claim stems from an updated, 2021 version of her manga, 'The Future I Saw', where she refers to a devastating natural disaster striking on this exact date. On social media, the prediction has gained traction, fuelling anxiety and speculation across the country.
In her 2021 update to The Future I Saw (私が見た未来), Tatsuki described a disturbing dream. She claimed that the seabed between Japan and the Philippines would crack open, sending tsunami waves 'in all directions', 'three times higher' than those in the 2011 Tōhoku disaster. The manga includes ominous imagery and a bold statement on the cover: 'The real disaster will come in July 2025.' The exact cause of the event is not specified, but the timing and intensity described have amplified public unease.
Ryo Tatsuki is a little-known Japanese manga artist who claims to experience prophetic dreams. She self-published The Future I Saw in 1999, which initially received limited attention. Her notoriety surged after the 2011 earthquake, when readers found eerie correlations between her predictions and real-world events. Because some past events she described were seen as accurate, Tatsuki has earned the nickname "New Baba Vanga".
Yes — but with qualifications. The original 1999 edition of The Future I Saw included a page referencing March 11 and a 'terrible disaster' in Japan. Though vague, the date coincided exactly with the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, leading many to believe she foresaw it. After the event, the book was reprinted in 2021 with the added phrase: “Massive disaster in March 2011.” However, critics argue the language was ambiguous and the prediction gained traction only after the fact.
The magnitude-9.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Tōhoku on 11 March 2011, triggering a tsunami with waves reaching up to 30 metres. The disaster killed over 18,000 people, displaced thousands more, and led to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis. The earthquake also shifted parts of Japan’s landmass and triggered aftershocks for weeks. It remains one of the most severe natural disasters in Japan’s modern history.
Tatsuki’s followers claim she also predicted:
The death of Princess Diana in 1997
The passing of Freddie Mercury
A global disease similar to COVID-19 emerging in the 2020s
However, these claims are largely uncorroborated, and no specific quotes from the original manga confirm such predictions in detail. Much of the belief in her accuracy stems from retrospective interpretations.
While social media buzz grows around the 5 July 2025 prediction, Japanese authorities have not issued any official warnings linked to Tatsuki’s claims. However, the Nankai Trough, a subduction zone off Japan's southern coast, is scientifically recognised as a potential source of future megaquakes and tsunamis. Japan continues to upgrade its early warning systems, evacuation plans, and coastal defences in preparation for such inevitable geological events — regardless of prophetic visions.