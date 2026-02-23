/Did an ex-Canadian Olympic player turned drug kingpin helped in killing of El Mencho?

LOGIN
1. The Olympic Fall from Grace
1. The Olympic Fall from Grace

Before he was one of the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" fugitives, Ryan James Wedding was a Canadian athlete who competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. After retiring from the sport, he traded the slopes for the underworld, eventually building a billion-dollar transnational criminal enterprise that allegedly moved 60 metric tons of cocaine a year into North America.

2. The Mexico City Surrender
2. The Mexico City Surrender

The massive international manhunt ended on January 22, 2026, when Wedding surrendered at the US Embassy in Mexico City. He was immediately flown to Southern California by the FBI to face federal charges of drug trafficking, running a continuing criminal enterprise, and orchestrating multiple murders. He recently pleaded not guilty.

3. The "El Mencho" Conspiracy Theory
3. The "El Mencho" Conspiracy Theory

Exactly one month after Wedding surrendered, Mexican Special Forces killed CJNG leader "El Mencho" on February 22. The timeline sparked massive internet speculation that Wedding, facing life in prison, traded the ultimate bargaining chip: the location of the world's most wanted drug lord. Because Wedding was tied to the rival Sinaloa Cartel, internet sleuths theorized he had the inside intel to give to the FBI.

4. The Real Motive: Betrayed by the Sinaloa Cartel
4. The Real Motive: Betrayed by the Sinaloa Cartel

The reality of Wedding’s surrender is much less like a spy thriller and more about raw criminal survival. Security analysts reveal that Wedding had been operating under the protection of "Los Chapitos" (the Sinaloa Cartel faction run by El Chapo's sons). However, Los Chapitos are notorious for betrayal. They reportedly turned on Wedding, stripping away his protection so they could simply take over his highly lucrative distribution networks. Facing imminent death in Mexico or a US prison cell, Wedding chose the US Embassy.

5. The Downfall: The "Right-Hand Man" Flips
5. The Downfall: The "Right-Hand Man" Flips

Wedding's empire didn't crumble because of a masterstroke of his own doing; it collapsed from within. In October 2024, Mexican forces captured his alleged right-hand man, Canadian Andrew Clark (alias "Dictator"), in Jalisco. Clark eventually turned FBI informant, handing over his encrypted phone and providing the crucial evidence and internal communications that allowed investigators to systematically dismantle Wedding's network.

6. A Ruthless Trail of Blood and Crypto
6. A Ruthless Trail of Blood and Crypto

Wedding's operation was exceptionally violent and modern. He allegedly used complex cryptocurrency networks (involving Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins) to launder his drug money through luxury jewellers and international assets. When threatened, he ordered hits, including the tragic mistaken-identity murders of a couple in Ontario, Canada, over a stolen drug shipment, and the January 2025 assassination of a federal witness at a restaurant in Colombia.

7. The Truth About the CJNG Raid
7. The Truth About the CJNG Raid

Despite the wild theories trending online, authorities confirm there is absolutely zero evidence linking Wedding's surrender to the death of El Mencho. The intelligence that brought down the CJNG kingpin was the result of a highly coordinated, bilateral intelligence-sharing operation between the US military's newly formed Joint Interagency Task Force and the Mexican government, not a tip from an ex-snowboarder trying to save his own skin.

