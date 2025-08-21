/Did America hide aliens and UFO secrets? Bob Lazar’s 5 explosive Area 51 revelations

Few figures in modern UFO lore have generated as much controversy as Bob Lazar. In 1989, he came forward in an interview with journalist George Knapp, claiming he worked at a secret facility near Area 51 known as S-4. According to Lazar, he was recruited to help reverse-engineer alien technology hidden by the United States government. His story, though hotly disputed, has become one of the most influential accounts in UFO history. Here are five of his most shocking claims.