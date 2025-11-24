/Dharmendra's early days: From being winner of talent show to Bollywood debut

In 1970, Dharmendra delivered four major successes and formed a hit pair with Hema Malini. His first release was Satyen Bose's crime drama Jeevan Mrityu. His next two films, Bhappi Sonie's Tum Haseen Main Jawan and Asit Sen's Sharafat, both opposite Malini, proved to be superhits at the box office. In 1971, Dharmendra starred in Raj Khosla's action drama Mera Gaon Mera Desh. The film went on to become an all-time blockbuster and established his image as an action hero. The large success of this film also made the industry shift from romantic to action films.