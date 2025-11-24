/Dharmendra's early days: From being winner of talent show to Bollywood debut

Remembering Dharmendra, as the veteran star passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. Following his passion for acting, he entered and won a Filmfare talent hunt contest. Eventually making his acting debut in 1960, let's take a look at Dharmendra's early days.
Born in Nasrali, a village in Ludhiana district, Punjab, British India, Dharmendra is the son of Kewal Krishnan and Satwant Kaur. He was born into a Punjabi Jat family. His ancestral village is in Dangon near Pakhowal Tehsil, Raikot, Ludhiana. Let's delve into knowing about his early days in the showbiz industry.
Dharmendra is the winner of Filmfare magazine's nationally organized new talent award and went to Mumbai from Punjab to work in the movie. However, it was never made. He later made his film debut in 1960 with Arjun Hingorani's romantic drama Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.
His breakthrough came in 1964 when he co-starred alongside Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu in another of Mohan Kumar's directional ventures, Ayee Milan Ki Bela. It went on to become a superhit, and despite playing the antagonist, Dharmendra was noticed by the audience and received a nomination in the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor category.
In 1966, Dharmendra reunited with Kumari for O. P. Ralhan's Phool Aur Patthar. The film topped the box office chart in 1966, becoming a major blockbuster and making him a saleable star. The success of Phool Aur Patthar was followed by hits in Mamta, Devar, Anupama, and Aaye Din Bahar Ke the same year. He was also given a souvenir at the 14th National Film Awards in recognition of his performance in Anupama.
In 1970, Dharmendra delivered four major successes and formed a hit pair with Hema Malini. His first release was Satyen Bose's crime drama Jeevan Mrityu. His next two films, Bhappi Sonie's Tum Haseen Main Jawan and Asit Sen's Sharafat, both opposite Malini, proved to be superhits at the box office. In 1971, Dharmendra starred in Raj Khosla's action drama Mera Gaon Mera Desh. The film went on to become an all-time blockbuster and established his image as an action hero. The large success of this film also made the industry shift from romantic to action films.
In 1975, Dharmendra appeared alongside Bachchan in two films. The first was Mukherjee's light-hearted comedy Chupke Chupke. The second was Ramesh Sippy's actioner Sholay. Before the end of the year, he delivered another huge success in Pratiggya.