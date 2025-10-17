/Dhanteras 2025: 7 ways to verify gold purity and avoid festive-season scams

Gold’s density makes it sink instantly in water, so dropping your jewellery into a bowl of water can reveal fakes that float or hover.

Pure gold also won’t react with skin if rubbing a gold piece on your hand leaves a green or black mark; that’s usually a sign of other metals in the mix.

Just keep in mind, applying these tests while wearing makeup can confuse the results, as even real gold can leave a dark line if rubbed on skin treated with foundation.