/Dhanteras 2025: 7 ways to verify gold purity and avoid festive-season scams

Buying gold during Dhanteras is a cherished tradition, but it’s also a time when scams are common. Checking purity and staying alert can help you avoid festive-season fraud and secure your investment. This Dhanteras, avoid gold scams by using the BIS hallmark, the BIS Care App.
When buying gold in India, the easiest way to confirm purity is by finding the BIS hallmark, which is placed discreetly on most jewellery and gold artefacts. On a close look, you’ll spot the triangular BIS logo, a purity number such as 22K916 for 22-carat gold, and a six-digit Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) code. Each mark confirms the gold’s fineness and testing by a BIS-certified centre making it your first line of defence against fakes.
With the rise in digital tools, verifying gold is now easier than ever thanks to the BIS Care app from the Bureau of Indian Standards. Download the app on your smartphone and use the “Verify HUID” feature.
By entering the HUID from your gold’s hallmark, you can instantly check the jeweller’s registration and examine the authentic details of the jewellery, including its carat and where it was hallmarked. By reviewing these verified details, you add another layer of security to your festive shopping.
Basic home tests can be revealing. A real gold item is not magnetic, so if your gold is attracted to a strong magnet, it’s likely fake or alloyed. Another quick test is the ceramic scratch method, where you gently draw the piece across an unglazed ceramic tile. Authentic gold leaves a golden streak, but if you see black or grey, it’s not pure. Use these methods with care, and avoid scratching valuable pieces.
Gold’s density makes it sink instantly in water, so dropping your jewellery into a bowl of water can reveal fakes that float or hover.
Pure gold also won’t react with skin if rubbing a gold piece on your hand leaves a green or black mark; that’s usually a sign of other metals in the mix.
Just keep in mind, applying these tests while wearing makeup can confuse the results, as even real gold can leave a dark line if rubbed on skin treated with foundation.
For total peace of mind, bring your gold to a BIS-certified jeweller or official testing centre. Most now use X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) machines that give you a precise metal analysis without damaging your jewellery.
For greater certainty, acid testing is also offered, but it’s more rigorous and often reserved for serious buyers or sellers.
The festival rush is prime time for fraudsters, so avoid panic buying and only shop at BIS-registered outlets. Always demand a detailed bill that lists purity, carat, hallmark, tax, and making charges. Wise shoppers also check prices against the daily gold rates published by trusted sources such as the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.
Enjoy the spirit of Dhanteras by ensuring every splurge on gold is safe and transparent. Always look for hallmark details, confirm gold on the BIS Care app, and insist on proper paperwork with every transaction. Certified jewellers not only give you assurance of purity but also promise fair valuation if you ever wish to resell. If you follow these steps, you can celebrate traditions while protecting your investment.