/Dhanteras 2025: 6 smart ways to invest in gold beyond jewellery and coins

Digital gold lets you buy and sell 24-carat gold online in small quantities. Platforms such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and Tanishq offer secure storage in insured vaults. This form of gold is backed 1:1 by actual physical gold.

You can later redeem it as coins, bars, or jewellery if you wish. It’s flexible, accessible, and convenient for those wanting to invest via mobile wallets or fintech apps.