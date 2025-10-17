/Dhanteras 2025: 5 things every gold buyer should check on the invoice

The invoice must clearly specify the purity of the gold in karats (K) and fineness.

For example, for 22-carat gold, the purity should be listed as 22K916, representing 91.6 per cent pure gold.

BIS hallmarking regulations (IS 1417:2024) cover grades like 14K, 18K, and now 9K as per updates from 2025.

Make sure the purity mentioned on the bill and the hallmark match exactly.