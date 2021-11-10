Devotees throng Yamuna bank to celebrate 'Chhath'

A large number of people on Wednesday performed Chhath Puja at Yamuna ghats defying the ban imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Chhatt underway

Devotees started thronging the river bank to perform rituals earlier in the day.

However, they complained that they were being stopped by the police and civil defence personnel.

The three-day long festival of Chhatt is mainly celebrated by people belonging to Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

During the festival, worshippers offer 'Arghya' to the Sun god and also fast as part of the rituals.

(Photograph:AFP)