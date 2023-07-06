In Pics | Protests erupt in Tel Aviv after police chief quits

| Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

Tel Aviv's police commander announced his resignation on Wednesday, July 5, citing political intervention by members of Israeli PM Netanyahu's cabinet. His remarks have sparked a series of demonstrations across Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv's police chief quits

Tel Aviv's police commander, Ami Eshed quit as far-right members of Netanyahu's cabinet demanded tough action against protesters demonstrating against the government's contentious push to overhaul the justice system.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Protesters march through the streets of Tel Aviv

Soon after his announcement, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Tel Aviv. Some of these demonstrators also blocked the main highway, lit fires and engaged in a face-off with police on horseback. They were carrying Israeli flags and chanting "democracy" as they marched through the streets.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Use of force to disperse protestors

Police forces sprayed water canons on protestors who took to the streets to demonstrate.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Eshed's message

In a televised statement, Eshed said, "I could not meet the expectations of the ministerial echelon which included breaking the rules, procedures, organisational order and blatant interference in decision-making and operational discretion. I could have easily met these expectations by using unreasonable force that would have filled up the emergency room of Ichilov (Tel Aviv hospital) at the end of every protest in Tel Aviv. We could have cleared Ayalon (highway) within minutes at the terrible cost of breaking heads and crushing bones."

(Photograph: Reuters )

Brutality against protestors

While Eshed did not directly name the official responsible for demanding a challenging course of action against protestors, it is speculated that he was referring to the National Security Minister Ben-Gvir.

(Photograph: Reuters )

A far-rightist

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had on numerous occasions demanded stricter action against protestors. Ben-Gvir is a hardliner with past convictions for support for terrorism and incitement. His role as the National Security Minister had prompted concerns among the liberals.

(Photograph: Reuters )