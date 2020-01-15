Democratic Debate in Iowa

A face-off between the six Democratic candidates for the Presidential race was conducted in Iowa's capital Des Moines. The significant statements made by the candidates are as follows:
The junior United States Senator from Vermont said, "This is the moment when we have got to think big, not small. This is the moment when we have got to have the courage to take on the 1 percent, take on the greed and corruption of the corporate elite, and create an economy and create a government that works for all of us. Not just the 1 percent."
(Photograph:AFP)
The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said, “By gutting the Iran nuclear deal, one that, by the way, the Trump administration itself admitted was working, certified that it was preventing progress toward a nuclear Iran, by gutting that, they have made the region more dangerous and set off the chain of events that we are now dealing with as it escalates even closer to the brink of outright war.”
(Photograph:AFP)