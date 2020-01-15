Democratic Debate in Iowa

A face-off between the six Democratic candidates for the Presidential race was conducted in Iowa's capital Des Moines. The significant statements made by the candidates are as follows:

Amy Klobuchar

The senator from Minnesota said, "Donald Trump thinks this is all about him. I think it's about you. It's not about his resorts or his tweets or even his ego. It is about your health care. It is about your schools. It is about your lives and your future."

Bernie Sanders

The junior United States Senator from Vermont said, "This is the moment when we have got to think big, not small. This is the moment when we have got to have the courage to take on the 1 percent, take on the greed and corruption of the corporate elite, and create an economy and create a government that works for all of us. Not just the 1 percent."

Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator spoke for the most time and delivered the line of the night. She said,'' The four men on the stage had lost 10 races while the two women on stage, she and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, had never lost a race.''

Joe Biden

"We in the United States of America can put up with anything. We can overcome four years of Donald Trump, but eight years of Donald Trump will be an absolute disaster and fundamentally change this nation," said Former Vice President.

Tom Steyer

The businessman said, "Whoever is going to beat Mr Trump is going to beat him on the economy and I have the experience and expertise to show he's a fake there and a fraud."

Pete Buttigieg

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said, “By gutting the Iran nuclear deal, one that, by the way, the Trump administration itself admitted was working, certified that it was preventing progress toward a nuclear Iran, by gutting that, they have made the region more dangerous and set off the chain of events that we are now dealing with as it escalates even closer to the brink of outright war.” 

