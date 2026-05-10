/Democracy Perception Index 2026: Sweden Tops, India outranks US and China - Check where Pakistan ranks

Based on the Democracy Perception Index (DPI) 2026, the Very Positive category is led by Sweden with an overall index score of +29, supported by high marks in Civic Education (+51) and Rule of Law (+40), despite a -15 in Transparency. Norway follows with a score of +23, excelling in Rule of Law (+47) and Peaceful Transitions (+43), while Denmark holds a +21 index score, characterised by a category-leading +44 in Peaceful Transitions. Finland marks a +20 with an exceptional +56 for Peaceful Transitions, whereas Switzerland sits at +19 with a strong showing in Free Speech (+26). Within this tier, Ghana achieves a +17 overall, boasting the highest score for Elections (+39), followed by Sri Lanka at +16 with +36 for Elections. Finally, India rounds out the category with an index score of +15, notable for a strong +30 in Elections and being the only country in this group to maintain a positive Transparency score at +2.