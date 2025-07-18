/Delhi to Lahore in a single charge? This Indian EV car could take you across the border nonstop

The road distance from Delhi to Lahore is around 460 km, and the BE 6 electric SUV can cover it in one go. As its top model offers up to 682 km of range with a 79 kWh Blade battery, and it also supports 175 kW DC fast charging, reaching 80 per cent in just 20 minutes."
Imagine driving from Delhi to Lahore without stopping to charge! The Mahindra BE 6, India’s latest electric SUV, claims around 682 km range with its 79 kWh battery, which comes in it’s top model. That’s enough to cover the 460 km distance to Lahore in one go. However, no, it’s not allowed to travel. But with its powerful battery, this EV can go on long-distance travel.
The BE 6 offers two battery options: 59 kWh which offers around 557 km of range, and 79 kWh (682 km range). Using BYD’s Blade technology battery, which ensures safety and longevity. It even offers a lifetime warranty for the first owner. According to a few published articles, real-world tests show it can even hit 500 km with the AC on, which makes it perfect for epic road trips.
The distance between Delhi to Lahore is roughly 510 km via the Wagah-Attari border. The BE 6’s 682 km range can easily cover this, although borders and laws do not allow doing so.
The BE 6 supports 175 kW DC fast charging, up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes. For home charging, a 7.2 kW or 11 kW AC power supply, the charger takes 6-8 hours.
The BE 6, built on the INGLO platform, sports a coupe-style look with 19-inch wheels, a glass roof, and dual 12.3-inch screens. It's 281 bhp motor which hits 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, offering speed with style.
Starting at around Rs 20 lakh, which varies from city to city, the BE 6. Its top-end Pack Three variant, with the 79 kWh battery, costs around Rs 35 lakh. With features like Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera. Makes is one of the most affordable EVs. Considering its features.
The BE 6 is considered to be a star in India’s booming EV market, which is expected to hit 90,000 units in 2025, as per reports. Its range, speed, and price make it a game-changer. While you won’t drive to Lahore due to the borders but the BE 6 proves that Indian EVs can go the distance.