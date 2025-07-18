/Delhi to Lahore in a single charge? This Indian EV car could take you across the border nonstop

Imagine driving from Delhi to Lahore without stopping to charge! The Mahindra BE 6, India’s latest electric SUV, claims around 682 km range with its 79 kWh battery, which comes in it’s top model. That’s enough to cover the 460 km distance to Lahore in one go. However, no, it’s not allowed to travel. But with its powerful battery, this EV can go on long-distance travel.