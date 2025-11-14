LOGIN
Delhi-NCR residents losing over 8 years of life due to air pollution: AQLI report

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 18:23 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 18:23 IST

Did you know toxic air in Delhi-NCR could cut over 8 years off residents’ lives? The latest AQLI report reveals alarming pollution levels and their health impact. 

Air Pollution Threat in Delhi-NCR
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Air Pollution Threat in Delhi-NCR

According to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report 2025, residents of Delhi-NCR may lose about 8.2 years of life expectancy due to high levels of air pollution. This is the highest loss reported in India and among the worst globally.

What Causes the Life Loss?
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

What Causes the Life Loss?

The report examines particulate matter pollution (PM2.5) in the air, which exceeds the World Health Organization’s safe limit of 5 micrograms per cubic metre by more than eight times in Delhi-NCR. This toxic air shortens lives by worsening respiratory and other diseases.

Comparison With Other Regions
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Comparison With Other Regions

While Delhi-NCR suffers an 8.2-year loss, other affected states include Bihar (5.6 years), Haryana (5.3 years), and Uttar Pradesh (5 years). Nationally, polluted air cuts Indian lives by an average of 3.5 years.

Pollution Levels in Numbers
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Pollution Levels in Numbers

Delhi-NCR recorded an annual PM2.5 concentration of 88.4µg/m3 in 2023, far exceeding both national and WHO standards. Meeting India’s national standard of 40µg/m3 could potentially add over 4.5 years to residents' life expectancy.

Sources of Pollution
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Sources of Pollution

About 50% of Delhi’s pollution arises from local sources, including vehicles, industries, and construction. Reducing these emissions is critical to improve air quality and save residents’ lives.

Impact of Reducing Pollution
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Impact of Reducing Pollution

If Delhi-NCR meets the WHO-recommended safe limit, residents could gain back the lost 8.2 years. Even meeting the national standard would prevent a loss of nearly 4.7 years, showing the importance of strict air quality measures.

Call for Urgent Action
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Call for Urgent Action

The AQLI report warns that persistent polluted air will continue to harm health and shorten lives. Urgent pollution control policies and public awareness are crucial to reverse this trend and protect millions in Delhi-NCR.

