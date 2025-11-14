/Delhi-NCR residents losing over 8 years of life due to air pollution: AQLI report

Did you know toxic air in Delhi-NCR could cut over 8 years off residents’ lives? The latest AQLI report reveals alarming pollution levels and their health impact.
According to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report 2025, residents of Delhi-NCR may lose about 8.2 years of life expectancy due to high levels of air pollution. This is the highest loss reported in India and among the worst globally.
The report examines particulate matter pollution (PM2.5) in the air, which exceeds the World Health Organization’s safe limit of 5 micrograms per cubic metre by more than eight times in Delhi-NCR. This toxic air shortens lives by worsening respiratory and other diseases.
While Delhi-NCR suffers an 8.2-year loss, other affected states include Bihar (5.6 years), Haryana (5.3 years), and Uttar Pradesh (5 years). Nationally, polluted air cuts Indian lives by an average of 3.5 years.
Delhi-NCR recorded an annual PM2.5 concentration of 88.4µg/m3 in 2023, far exceeding both national and WHO standards. Meeting India’s national standard of 40µg/m3 could potentially add over 4.5 years to residents' life expectancy.
About 50% of Delhi’s pollution arises from local sources, including vehicles, industries, and construction. Reducing these emissions is critical to improve air quality and save residents’ lives.
If Delhi-NCR meets the WHO-recommended safe limit, residents could gain back the lost 8.2 years. Even meeting the national standard would prevent a loss of nearly 4.7 years, showing the importance of strict air quality measures.
The AQLI report warns that persistent polluted air will continue to harm health and shorten lives. Urgent pollution control policies and public awareness are crucial to reverse this trend and protect millions in Delhi-NCR.