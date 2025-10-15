/Delhi firecracker ban: What is it about? Supreme Court Ruling on the sale of green crackers

The Delhi government has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to allow the sale and bursting of green firecrackers for five days during the festival of Diwali.
Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, the current BJP government has taken a shot at the past Aam Aadmi Part (AAP) administration under which the ban was enforced first, citing poor air quality due to pollution on the dates near to Diwali. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also applauded the apex court's decision on lifting the ban.
"The government has changed. Bans on Hindus’ festivals have stopped. After years, Delhiites will celebrate Diwali in the traditional way. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow green firecrackers on Diwali is welcome," wrote former AAP member and current Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra.
The Supreme Court bench, led by chief justice BR Gavai, opined that the firecrackers, if banned should be done countrywide and not just in Delhi. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of Delhi-NCR and Haryana government and request the court for relaxation in ban.
“The sale of green firecrackers will be permitted from October 18 to 25. The police authority will constitute a patrolling team to keep an eye on only permitted products with QR codes being sold," the SC bench said.