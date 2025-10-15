/Delhi firecracker ban: What is it about? Supreme Court Ruling on the sale of green crackers

LOGIN
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 15, 2025, 17:07 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 17:07 IST

The Delhi government has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to allow the sale and bursting of green firecrackers for five days during the festival of Diwali. 

Apex court relaxes firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR
Apex court relaxes firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR

The Delhi government has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to allow sale and bursting of green firecrackers for five days during the festival of Diwali. This is the first time in recent years that Delhi has been allowed to burst firecrackers.

Delhi CM applauds SC's decision
Delhi CM applauds SC's decision

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, the current BJP government has taken a shot at the past Aam Aadmi Part (AAP) administration under which the ban was enforced first, citing poor air quality due to pollution on the dates near to Diwali. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also applauded the apex court's decision on lifting the ban.

'Bans on Hindus’ festivals have stopped': Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra
'Bans on Hindus’ festivals have stopped': Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra

"The government has changed. Bans on Hindus’ festivals have stopped. After years, Delhiites will celebrate Diwali in the traditional way. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow green firecrackers on Diwali is welcome," wrote former AAP member and current Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra.

Ban should be countrywide and not just in Delhi: CJI
Ban should be countrywide and not just in Delhi: CJI

The Supreme Court bench, led by chief justice BR Gavai, opined that the firecrackers, if banned should be done countrywide and not just in Delhi. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of Delhi-NCR and Haryana government and request the court for relaxation in ban.

Sale of green firecrackers to be permitted: SC
Sale of green firecrackers to be permitted: SC

“The sale of green firecrackers will be permitted from October 18 to 25. The police authority will constitute a patrolling team to keep an eye on only permitted products with QR codes being sold," the SC bench said.

