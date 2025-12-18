/Defending champions RCB set for IPL 2026: Check updated squad, batters, pacers and more

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into IPL 2026 with a strong, well-balanced squad. With key players retained and smart auction buys, RCB look ready to build on last season’s success and defend their title.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting unit for IPL 2026 is packed with experience and power. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Tim David and Venkatesh Iyer give RCB depth and options across the top and middle order.
RCB have strong wicketkeeping choices in IPL 2026. Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma and Jordan Cox bring sharp work behind the stumps and attacking intent with the bat, offering flexibility based on match conditions and team combinations.
The RCB pace attack features Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy and Mangesh Yadav. This group provides swing, pace and death-over options across different venues.
RCB’s spin department includes Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal and Kanishk Chouhan. These bowlers add control during the middle overs and can play a key role on slower pitches.
RCB’s all-rounders add balance to the IPL 2026 squad. Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satwik Deswal and Vihaan Malhotra offer useful contributions with both bat and ball.